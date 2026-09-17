Watch: Jisoo Earns 1st Win For “CLICK” On “M Countdown” + LE SSERAFIM Performs “Made My Night”

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has won her first music show trophy for “CLICK”!

The September 17 episode of Mnet’s “M Countdown” was a special broadcast featuring replays of past performances instead of the usual live show. However, it still included LE SSERAFIM’s comeback stage for “Made My Night,” marking the first time the group performed the song on a Korean music show.

At the end of the show, it was announced that this week’s candidates for first place were EVAN’s “Death of Me” and Jisoo’s “CLICK.” Jisoo ultimately took the win!

Congratulations to Jisoo! Watch the winner announcement below!

Also watch LE SSERAFIM’s performance of “Made My Night” below: