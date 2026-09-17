Lee Chung Ah Injured In Car Accident; Discussing Stepping Down From Drama

Lee Chung Ah may be stepping down from her upcoming drama after being injured in a car accident.

On September 18, Lee Chung Ah’s agency Management SOOP confirmed, “It’s true that Lee Chung Ah was in a car accident.” The agency added, “She is currently discussing stepping down from her drama.”

According to a report by MyDaily, the car accident in question occurred last month, while Lee Chung Ah was on her way to the set of her drama “The Obedient Killer” (literal translation).

Although the accident reportedly aggravated a pre-existing back condition, Lee Chung Ah returned to the set of “The Obedient Killer” and continued filming while undergoing treatment. Due to her strong determination to see the drama through, the actress intended to complete filming while enduring the pain from her injury, but she was advised by a doctor that she needed to minimize movement for at least a month.

While the production team postponed filming Lee Chung Ah’s scenes in order to wait for her recovery, it now appears that it will be difficult for her to resume filming normally soon, and so they are discussing her withdrawal from the drama.

Set in the 1970s and 1980s, “The Obedient Killer” tells the story of a woman whose only goal in life was to become a devoted wife and mother. However, after her divorce, she takes an unexpected job in order to make ends meet.

Wishing Lee Chung Ah a speedy and full recovery!

Watch Lee Chung Ah in “Hide” on Viki below:

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Or watch her on the dating show “Heart Pairing” below:

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