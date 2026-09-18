Watch: Seol In Ah Makes Yim Si Wan's Heart Race In 'Love In Disguise' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has released a new teaser!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan) who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah) who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him. The drama is based on the popular webtoon and web novel “Why Don’t You Know She’s a Woman?” (literal translation).

The teaser begins with heightened tension as Kang Jae Hee states, “There’s plenty of evidence already,” as she handcuffs Yoon Yi Jun’s hand. Yoon Yi Jun refutes, “You commited the crime,” handcuffing the other side to Kang Jae Hee’s hand.

Yoon Yi Jun closes in, stepping closer to Kang Jae Hee as she inevitably steps back. Yoon Yi Jun elaborates, “The crime of making my heart race.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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Also watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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