Kim Ji Won Is A Dark Hero In A Blood-Stained White Coat In 'Doctor X'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Doctor X” has unveiled a striking new poster!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released poster introduces Gye Soo Jung, a dark hero who will take on the deeply corrupt Guseo University Hospital armed solely with her exceptional skills.

As the confident Gye Soo Jung stares down the camera with a determined, unwavering gaze and impassive expression, her hands and white doctor’s coat are stained with blood.

The “Doctor X” production team commented, “This poster captures the commanding presence of dark hero Gye Soo Jung, who takes charge of the operating room. Please keep an eye on the birth of an unprecedented, one-of-a-kind doctor who will stand up against the power of Guseo University Hospital’s ‘white mafia.’”

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won’s iconic drama “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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