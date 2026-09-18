Kim So Hyun Faces A Crisis Ahead Of Her College Graduation In New Romance Drama 'Between Steps'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Between Steps” has shared a new glimpse of Kim So Hyun in her starring role!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama will tell the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture Kim So Hyun’s transformation into a relatable college student studying fashion. In one photo, Im Yoo Jin carefully chooses an outfit while standing in front of her wardrobe in a room filled with fabric. In another, she examines a class assignment with a serious expression, exuding the aura of a top-ranked student in her department.

However, a final photo hints at an unexpected crisis facing Im Yoo Jin ahead of her graduation. In contrast to her usual lively demeanor, Im Yoo Jin is visibly tense and struggling to suppress her emotions as she struggles with an unforeseen situation.

After suddenly being branded a “troublemaker” within her department due to this unexpected incident, Im Yoo Jin is thrown into a career crisis as her chances of going to graduate school in her field effectively evaporate. At this dark moment in her life, she winds up meeting Park Min Jae, who opens her eyes to the new world of robotics.

Kim So Hyun remarked, “When I read the script, I thought that it was both realistic and extremely honest. I felt that it was a story that uses the romance genre to depict our lives, and I was curious about what happened next in the plot. I also thought that joining director Ahn Pan Seok on the journey he would create would be an opportunity for me to grow as an actress.”

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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