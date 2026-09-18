Jung Min Ah And Dong Ha Go From Bickering To Falling In Love In New Drama 'Mission: Mompossible'

Get ready for sparks to fly between Jung Min Ah and Dong Ah in KBS 1TV’s upcoming drama “Mission: Mompossible”!

“Mission: Mompossible” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

Jung Min Ah will star as Kang Da Mi, the personal assistant to head designer Cha Seung Yoon (Dong Ha). A cheerful and spirited character who isn’t easily shaken even in the most difficult of situations, Kang Da Mi sets out to chase the dreams that she had put off pursuing for the sake of her family.

When asked to choose keywords to sum up her character, Jung Min Ah picked “spirited,” “family,” and “dream.” The actress remarked, “Please look warmly on Da Mi as she finds her place within her family and grows step by step in pursuing her dreams and love.”

Meanwhile, Dong Ha will play Cha Seung Yoon, a designer who treats other people coldly due to emotional wounds from his childhood, but is secretly a soft-hearted person who gets easily attached to others. The actors chose the keywords “cold,” “cute,” and “affection” to describe the character of Cha Seung Yoon.

As for the romance between their two characters, Jung Min Ah shared, “The scenes where Da Mi and Seung Yoon bicker with one another really stand out in my memory. I’m looking forward to seeing how the drama depicts the moments where they gradually come to understand and open their hearts to one another, leading to the start of their romance.”

“Mission: Mompossible” will premiere on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Jung Min Ah in “Doctor John” on Viki below:

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And watch Dong Ha in “Suspicious Partner” below:

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