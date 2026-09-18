Lee Je Hoon In Talks For New Horror Thriller Film

Lee Je Hoon may be making a comeback to the big screen!

On September 18, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Lee Je Hoon had recently been confirmed to star in the upcoming film “Ominous Dream” (literal title).

In response to the report, his agency COMPANY ON clarified, “His casting has not been confirmed. He has received an offer and is currently reviewing it.”

“Ominous Dream” is a fantasy thriller horror film centered on dreams, which can be bought and sold for money. The story explores what happens when someone passes on a nightmare to another person for their own selfish desires.

Lee Je Hoon has reportedly been offered the role of Yang Seung Woo, through which he is expected to showcase a side of himself that he has never shown in his previous projects.

After recently wrapping up filming for his upcoming SBS drama “The Long Shot Trial,” Lee Je Hoon is also awaiting the premiere of his next drama “The Second Signal.”

“Ominous Dream” is the latest film from Kim Se Hwi, who received critical acclaim for her 2024 debut film “Following.” The film is currently in pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin in December.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Je Hoon in “Taxi Driver 3”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1) (2)