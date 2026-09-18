RESCENE Announces Comeback Date

RESCENE is set to return with a new album this November!

On September 18, a media outlet reported that RESCENE has finalized their comeback date and is currently accelerating preparations for the release.

In response to the report, their agency THE MUZE Entertainment confirmed, “It is true that RESCENE will be releasing a new album on November 3.”

This comeback comes approximately four months after the release of their remake of KARA’s “Pretty Girl” in July. As for original new music, this will be their first release in about seven months since “Runaway,” which was unveiled in April.

Are you excited for their comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

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