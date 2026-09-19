September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 19, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from August 19 to September 19.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,905,514. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Like Crazy,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “beautiful,” “prove,” and “record.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.82 percent positive reactions.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,517,368, marking a 56.04 percent increase in his score since August.

ATEEZ’s San maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,296,639 for September.

BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,165,241, marking a 1.51 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,873,340, marking a 0.74 percent increase in his score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  3. ATEEZ’s San
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’s Jin
  6. BTS’s V
  7. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung
  8. TVXQ’s Yunho
  9. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  10. CORTIS’s Keonho
  11. BIGBANG’s Daesung
  12. NCT’s Doyoung
  13. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  14. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  15. BIGBANG’s Taeyang
  16. BTS’ Suga
  17. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  18. EXO’s Baekhyun
  19. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  20. BTS’s RM
  21. SHINee’s Minho
  22. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  23. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong
  24. BTS’s j-hope
  25. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  26. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  27. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  28. ATEEZ’s Yunho
  29. ATEEZ’s Seonghwa
  30. SEVENTEEN’s Jun

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out ATEEZ’s San, Yunho, Seonghwa, and Jongho’s drama “Imitation” below:

Watch Now

ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
CORTIS
Daesung
Doyoung
EXO
G-Dragon
Hongjoong
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
Jimin
Jin
Juhoon
Jun (SEVENTEEN)
Jungkook
Keonho
Kim Heechul
Kim Jae Hwan
Minho
NCT
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
RIIZE
San
Seonghwa
Seonghyeon
Suga
Super Junior
Taeyang
TVXQ
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Wonbin
Wooyoung (ATEEZ)
Yunho (ATEEZ)

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read