September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from August 19 to September 19.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,905,514. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Like Crazy,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “beautiful,” “prove,” and “record.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.82 percent positive reactions.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,517,368, marking a 56.04 percent increase in his score since August.

ATEEZ’s San maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,296,639 for September.

BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,165,241, marking a 1.51 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,873,340, marking a 0.74 percent increase in his score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And check out ATEEZ’s San, Yunho, Seonghwa, and Jongho’s drama “Imitation” below:

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