Girls' Generation's "Genie" Becomes Their 10th Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views
Another Girls’ Generation music video has just joined the 100 million club!
On September 19 at around 11:55 a.m. KST, Girls’ Generation’s music video for their iconic 2009 hit “Genie” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their 10th full-group music video to do so after “Gee,” “The Boys,” “Mr. Taxi,” “I Got A Boy,” “Oh!”, “Party,” “Run Devil Run,” “Lion Heart,” and “Mr. Mr.”
Congratulations to Girls’ Generation!
Celebrate by watching the music video for “Genie” again below:
Watch Sooyoung in her drama “IDOL I” on Viki below:
And check out Yoona’s film “Pretty Crazy” below: