Girls' Generation's 'Genie' Becomes Their 10th Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Girls' Generation's "Genie" Becomes Their 10th Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Music
Sep 19, 2026
by E Cha

Another Girls’ Generation music video has just joined the 100 million club!

On September 19 at around 11:55 a.m. KST, Girls’ Generation’s music video for their iconic 2009 hit “Genie” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their 10th full-group music video to do so after “Gee,” “The Boys,” “Mr. Taxi,” “I Got A Boy,” “Oh!”, “Party,” “Run Devil Run,” “Lion Heart,” and “Mr. Mr.

Congratulations to Girls’ Generation!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Genie” again below:

Watch Sooyoung in her drama “IDOL I” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Yoona’s film “Pretty Crazy” below:

Watch Now

Girls' Generation
MV Record

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