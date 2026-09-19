BTS, BLACKPINK, CORTIS, And KATSEYE Score Additional Nominations For 2026 MTV VMAs

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) has revealed its nominees for Best Group and Song of the Summer!

On September 18 local time, MTV officially announced the nominations for four “social categories” that will determine its winners through fan voting.

BTS, BLACKPINK, CORTIS, and KATSEYE are all in the running for Best Group alongside fellow nominees FLO, Fuerza Regida, Geese, and Twenty One Pilots. All four groups previously snagged nominations in other categories for this year’s VMAs, including Best K-Pop.

Meanwhile, both BLACKPINK’s Jennie and KATSEYE have been nominated for Song of the Summer: Jennie for her Tame Impala collab “Dracula,” and KATSEYE for their latest hit “Hootie Frutti.”

Fan voting for Best Group will run from September 21 at 11 a.m. ET to September 24 at 11 a.m. ET on MTV’s Instagram Stories, while fan voting for Song of the Summer will run from September 26 at 11 a.m. ET to September 27 at 11 a.m. ET.

The 2026 MTV VMAs will air live on September 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.