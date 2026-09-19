Seo Kang Jun And Jo Aram Share Hidden History In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Seo Kang Jun and Jo Aram will grow closer on the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours”!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of the drama, Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) got back together, unable to deny that they still had feelings for one another after 10 years of dating.

However, in the upcoming episode of the drama, their relationship will face new threats in the form of Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) and Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram), who emerge romantic rivals for Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do respectively.

Notably, an offhand remark made by Namgoong Ho in a preview suggested that there was history between him and Park Soo Ah, who ostensibly met as senior and junior colleagues at work. Despite their bickering on the job, the two naturally grow closer as they spend more time together, and Park Soo Ah’s bold pursuit of Namgoong Ho will begin to affect his dynamic with Lee Mi Do.

Meanwhile, Lee Mi Do develops her own compelling chemistry with Han Tae Seung, with whom she initially got off to a rocky start.

The drama’s production team commented, “Please keep an eye on whether Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do will be able to move forward towards marriage based solely on the past 10 years and their future efforts. During this journey, Han Tae Seung and Park Soo Ah will lead them to reflect on sides of themselves that even they weren’t aware of, as well as the definition of love.”

To see how the relationships between the four characters develop, tune in to the third episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on September 19 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Jo Aram in “The Auditors” below:

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