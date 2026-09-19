Park You Na Picks A Fight With Her Family In 'Love On The Menu'

Conflict is brewing in “Love on the Menu”!

“Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

The newly released stills depict Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) and twins Han Gyu Seo (Park Soo Oh) and Han Gyu Min (Kim Min Seo) in conflict. Han Gyu Young, who is drunk, picks a fight with her family, which begins to get physical with the twins. Without Han Gyu Rim there to mitigate the situation, their father Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo) also surprises with an unexpected side to him.

Furthermore, another still shows Han Gyu Oh (Bae Yoon Gyu) with one eye completely bruised. Harboring a lot of secrets, he cannot easily open up how he got hurt in the first place to his family. Despite not wanting to worry his sister Han Gyu Rim, he gets hurt once more, raising questions about how he got injured.

More stills also show the tense energy between Park Jung Woo (Min Jin Woong) and Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Ju Yeon). Jang Seo Hyun feels conflicted at the truth that Park Jung Woo and Kim Moo Jin already knew the secret her parents were hiding. Feeling betrayed, Jang Seo Hyun sets out to find Kim Moo Jin again, making viewers curious to find out how she will affect Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim’s relationship.

The production team further commented on the upcoming family conflict, asking viewers to tune into what role Han Seok Joong will play as the conflict between his children unfold.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on September 19 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch “Love on the Menu” below:

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