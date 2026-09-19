Winners Of 2026 The Fact Music Awards
The winners for this year’s The Fact Music Awards has been announced!
On September 19, the ceremony for the 2026 The Fact Music Awards took place in Busan.
The four Daesang (grand prize) awards went to ATEEZ, NMIXX, RIIZE, and CORTIS. ATEEZ took home Icon of the Year along with Artist of the Year, while NMIXX took Sound of the Year and Artist of the Year, with member Sullyoon also snagging the FANSTAR MYSTAR award. RIIZE won Muse of the Year along with Artist of the Year, and CORTIS won three awards with Record of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Next Leader.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Icon of the Year: ATEEZ
Sound of the Year: NMIXX
Muse of the Year: RIIZE
Record of the Year: CORTIS
World Best Performer: TREASURE
Artist of the Year: ATEEZ, TREASURE, NMIXX, RIIZE, ILLIT, RESCENE, KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Yena
World Best Wave: EVAN
Global Hot Trend: tripleS, CLOSE YOUR EYES
Next Leader: CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Hottest: xikers, IDID
TMA Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong
Today’s Choice: RESCENE
Special Jury Award: Lim Young Woong
FANNSTAR CHOICE (Group): BTS
FANNSTAR CHOICE (Solo): Lee Chan Won
Best Music (Spring): BTS
Best Music (Summer): BTS
Best Music (Autumn): PLAVE
Best Music (Winter): Lee Chan Won
Global Hot Star Awards: PLAVE
FANNSTAR MYSTAR (Male): Jin
FANNSTAR MYSTAR (Female): Sullyoon
Congratulations to all the winners!
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