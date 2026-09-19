Winners Of 2026 The Fact Music Awards

The winners for this year’s The Fact Music Awards has been announced!

On September 19, the ceremony for the 2026 The Fact Music Awards took place in Busan.

The four Daesang (grand prize) awards went to ATEEZ, NMIXX, RIIZE, and CORTIS. ATEEZ took home Icon of the Year along with Artist of the Year, while NMIXX took Sound of the Year and Artist of the Year, with member Sullyoon also snagging the FANSTAR MYSTAR award. RIIZE won Muse of the Year along with Artist of the Year, and CORTIS won three awards with Record of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Next Leader.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Icon of the Year: ATEEZ

Sound of the Year: NMIXX

Muse of the Year: RIIZE

Record of the Year: CORTIS

World Best Performer: TREASURE

Artist of the Year: ATEEZ, TREASURE, NMIXX, RIIZE, ILLIT, RESCENE, KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Yena

World Best Wave: EVAN

Global Hot Trend: tripleS, CLOSE YOUR EYES

Next Leader: CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE

Hottest: xikers, IDID

TMA Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong

Today’s Choice: RESCENE

Special Jury Award: Lim Young Woong

FANNSTAR CHOICE (Group): BTS

FANNSTAR CHOICE (Solo): Lee Chan Won

Best Music (Spring): BTS

Best Music (Summer): BTS

Best Music (Autumn): PLAVE

Best Music (Winter): Lee Chan Won

Global Hot Star Awards: PLAVE

FANNSTAR MYSTAR (Male): Jin

FANNSTAR MYSTAR (Female): Sullyoon

Congratulations to all the winners!

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