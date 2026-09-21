6 K-Dramas To Watch If You Miss 'My Bias, My Boss'

“My Bias, My Boss” is over after 12 episodes, and it feels way too soon to say goodbye to Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon), and Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min). While no other K-drama has the sunshine yet strong-minded female lead being the center of affection of her bias and her boss, there are plenty of dramas that explore tropes and dynamics that made “My Bias, My Boss” so unforgettable.

So, whether you already miss seeing Kim Hye Jun, Kang Hoon, and Cha Woo Min on your screen or are simply craving an idol x female lead romance, an office romance, or a messy love triangle, here are six K-dramas to add to your watchlist.

“Lovely Runner” – if you loved the idol x female lead trope

Adapted from the web novel “The Best of Tomorrow” by Kim Bbang, “Lovely Runner” revolves around Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan devastated by the sudden death of her favorite K-pop idol, Ryu Sun Jae (Byun Woo Seok). While rushing to find out whether the news is actually true, she unexpectedly travels back in time to 2008, where she meets the 19-year-old Sun Jae long before he becomes a star. With a second chance to change the future, Im Sol has only one goal: to save Ryu Sun Jae’s life.

“Lovely Runner” is easily one of the standout idol x female lead K-dramas out there, and one of the things that makes its romance so compelling is the unique way Im Sol’s feelings develop. When the idol x female lead trope is discussed, the usual expectation is that the female lead will already be head over heels in love with the idol and dream of becoming his romantic partner. However, even though Sol is determined to save Sun Jae, she is not necessarily romantically attracted to him, at least not at first. She loves him as an idol and simply wants to protect him.

It is a dynamic that “My Bias, My Boss” also explored through Lee Chan and Nam Da Reum, although “Lovely Runner” takes the relationship in a more openly romantic direction much sooner. Im Sol and Sun Jae’s undeniable chemistry, combined with the drama’s time travel storyline, keeps their relationship engaging from beginning to end. And while the drama may be marketed as a rom-com, keep your tissues nearby because “Lovely Runner” can be surprisingly emotional and heartbreaking at times.

Start watching “Lovely Runner”:

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“Hunter with a Scalpel” – if you loved Kang Hoon

“Hunter with a Scalpel” is a story about Seo Se Hyun (Park Ju Hyun), a forensic pathologist with exceptional skills. While examining a murder victim, Se Hyun recognizes a distinctive killing-method that points to her father, Yoon Jo Kyun (Park Yong Woo), a serial killer everyone believed died 20 years ago. Se Hyun is determined to find him before the police do; but in doing so she is forced to confront the dark past she has worked so hard to hide.

Kang Hoon is often associated with sweet and lovable roles, and even in “Dear Hyeri,” while Kang Hoon played the second lead, his character was so charming that plenty of viewers fell victim to second lead syndrome. But sweet roles are far from the only thing he can pull off. In “Hunter with a Scalpel,” Kang Hoon takes on a more serious role as Jung Jung Hyun, a principled detective leading the violent crimes unit. He is trying to uncover the truth behind a series of murders, giving Kang Hoon plenty of room to show a different side of his acting.

“A Business Proposal” – if you loved the office romance trope

Adapted from the webtoon “The Office Blind Date” by HaeHwa, the 2022 South Korean drama “A Business Proposal” tells the story of a food researcher named Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se Jeong), who agrees to go on an arranged blind date in place of her wealthy friend with one mission in her mind: to scare her date away! Her plan, however, quickly backfires when she discovers that the man sitting across from her is Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), the CEO of the company she works at. Unaware of her true identity, Tae Moo decides to offer a business proposal to Ha Ri, fake dating, in an attempt to put an end to his grandfather’s persistent matchmaking.

There are office romances, and then there is “A Business Proposal,” a drama that knows exactly why fans love this trope and delivers the steamy romance viewers crave. So, if you hated seeing Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi’s office romance get cut short when Lee Chan and Ha Gi’s ex-girlfriend entered the picture, “A Business Proposal” might be exactly what you need to satisfy that office romance craving. And the best part is that it gives you not one but two couples, both with enough chemistry to practically spill out of the screen. Complete with secret identities, workplace tension, and undeniable chemistry, this K-drama is perfect for a weekend binge-watch.

“A Shop for Killers” – if you loved Kim Hye Jun

“A Shop for Killers” revolves around Ji An (Kim Hye Jun), a young woman whose life is thrown into chaos after her uncle (Lee Dong Wook), Jung Jin Man, suddenly dies under suspicious circumstances. Before she can make sense of her uncle’s death, Ji An is targeted by highly trained assassins who are determined to kill her. With nowhere to go, she is forced to take refuge in her uncle’s house and rely on the unusual survival skills he taught her during her childhood. As the attacks intensify, Ji An begins uncovering the secrets surrounding her uncle and the dangerous business he left behind.

There is one phrase to describe Kim Hye Jun in “My Bias, My Boss”: a ray of sunshine. Her sweetness and kindness were sometimes so bright that they seemed to light up Kang Ha Gi’s entire world. But Kim Hye Jun is capable of stepping far outside that image and taking on something much darker. That is exactly what makes “A Shop for Killers” such a fun follow up if you want to see her in a thriller role. Just be warned: watching this immediately after “My Bias, My Boss” might give you serious whiplash.

“True Beauty” – if you loved the love triangle

Adapted from Yaongyi’s popular webtoon of the same name, “True Beauty” revolves around Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ka Young), a high school student who has been bullied over her appearance. Before transferring to a new school, she decides to reinvent herself by practicing makeup online. And while at the new school she starts getting treated like royalty because of her polished looks, she secretly worries that her classmates will discover what she looks like without makeup.

Although it was released only a few years ago, “True Beauty” has already become a classic among love triangle K-dramas. The love triangle trope appeared in “My Bias, My Boss” too, but it was kept relatively at low intensity. And as Lee Chan gradually turned more antagonistic, it took away most of the second lead syndrome out of the equation. “True Beauty,” on the other hand, gives both male leads; Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a reserved and popular student, and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop), a rebellious but warm-hearted classmate, enough personality, charm, and chemistry with the female lead to make choosing between them impossible. Plus, if you add its over the top comedy to the mix, you have a love triangle drama that knows exactly how to keep you glued to your chair for 16 episodes straight.

Start watching “True Beauty”:

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“Weak Hero Class 1” – if you loved Cha Woo Min

Adapted from the webtoon “Weak Hero” by Seopass and Kim Jin Seok, “Weak Hero Class 1” revolves around Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), a quiet and academically gifted student who has little interest in anything beyond his studies. Despite his fragile appearance, Si Eun uses his quick thinking to stand up to bullies who target him. After becoming friends with the outgoing Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) and soft-spoken Oh Beom Seok (Hong Kyung), he finally finds a sense of belonging. But as the three friends get entangled in school violence, their friendship is put to the test.

While Lee Chan’s character begins as sweet and kind before taking a darker turn due to jealousy and resentment, he eventually finds his way back to his better nature. But if you want to see Cha Woo Min go all the way to the dark side, “Weak Hero Class 1” is the drama to watch. Cha Woo Min plays Kang Woo Young, a genuinely threatening antagonist whose presence makes life increasingly difficult for the protagonists. And no spoilers, but do not be shocked when you see the sweet Lee Chan put on a pair of boxing gloves and beat the hell out of his opponents. It is a much darker role that showcases exactly why fans cannot get enough Cha Woo Min’s antagonist roles.

Start watching “Weak Hero Class 1”:

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “You Maniac,” “A Love Other Than Yours,” and “The Ordinary Jackpot.”

Looking forward to: “The Whimsical Return,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “Dive into You,” and “Love in Disguise.”