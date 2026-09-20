September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 20, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from August 20 to September 20.

RESCENE’s Woni continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,100,422 for September. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK,” “REMINE,” and “Like Woni,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “dependable,” “cute,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.98 percent positive reactions.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,793,562, marking an 8.51 percent increase in her score since August.

aespa’s Karina took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,225,640, while RESCENE’s Zena came in fourth with a score of 5,063,601.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,579,525 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  3. aespa’s Karina
  4. RESCENE’s Zena
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  6. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  7. RESCENE’s Minami
  8. RESCENE’s May
  9. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  10. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  11. RESCENE’s Liv
  12. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  13. i-dle’s Soyeon
  14. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  15. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  16. TWICE’s Sana
  17. MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul
  18. aespa’s Winter
  19. Red Velvet’s Joy
  20. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri
  21. Red Velvet’s Irene
  22. MEOVV’s Ella
  23. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  24. TWICE’s Jihyo
  25. EXID’s Hyelin
  26. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  27. Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon
  28. Red Velvet’s Yeri
  29. TWICE’s Nayeon
  30. KiiiKiii’s Haum
aespa
An Yu Jin
BLACKPINK
Ella (MEOVV)
EXID
Girls' Generation
Haum
Hyelin
Hyoyeon
i-dle
Irene
IVE
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jeongyeon
Jihyo
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Karina
KiiiKiii
Lim YoonA
Lisa
MAMAMOO
May (RESCENE)
MEOVV
Minami
Moonbyul
Nayeon
Red Velvet
RESCENE
Rosé
Sana
Sooyoung
Soyeon
Taeyeon
TWICE
Winter
Woni
Yeri
Yuri
Zena

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