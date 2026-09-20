September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from August 20 to September 20.

RESCENE’s Woni continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,100,422 for September. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK,” “REMINE,” and “Like Woni,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “dependable,” “cute,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.98 percent positive reactions.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,793,562, marking an 8.51 percent increase in her score since August.

aespa’s Karina took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,225,640, while RESCENE’s Zena came in fourth with a score of 5,063,601.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,579,525 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!