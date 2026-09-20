Ahn Eun Jin Winds Up With Lee Joo Ahn During The First Snow In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin will get entangled with other people while preparing for their wedding on “A Love Other Than Yours”!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

Previously on “A Love Other Than Yours,” Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) broke up after hitting a plateau in their 10-year relationship. However, unable to deny their lingering feelings for each other, they ultimately got back together and began preparing to get married. In the process, they attempted to reignite the spark in their romance by planning special events and making efforts not to get into emotional fights.

In the upcoming fourth episode of the drama, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do’s wedding preparations will kick into gear as they search for a venue and begin planning in earnest. However, they seem to lack the excitement one would expect from a newly engaged couple about to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, newly released stills from the episode capture both of them alone with other people. Namgoong Ho is seen with his junior colleague Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram), with whom he appears to share a hidden past connection. Notably, Namgoong Ho calls Park Soo Ah by the name “Deok Soon,” hinting at their history together.

Elsewhere, Lee Mi Do finds herself alone with Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) during the first snow of the year. As the first snowfall is a meaningful event for Lee Mi Do and Namgoong Ho, it is significant that she is spending it with another man for the first time in a decade.

The drama’s production team teased, “In today’s episode, yet another unexpected situation unfolds for Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do, who have begun their wedding preparations. In particular, please keep an eye on what happens on the day of the first snowfall, which holds special meaning for the two of them. It will be a pivotal incident.”

To find out what happens during the first snow, tune in to the fourth episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School” below:

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