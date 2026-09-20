Watch: Seong In Ho And Kim Do Min Show Sweet Chemistry While Filming Kiss Scenes On Set Of 'Summertime'

BL drama “Summertime” has unveiled a new making-of video for episodes 7 and 8!

“Summertime” is a youth romance BL about longtime childhood friends Yeo Eun Ho (Kim Do Min) and Cha Do Hyun (Seong In Ho) as they face their feelings for each other across the boundary of friendship and love.

The newly released making-of video features Kim Do Min and Seong In Ho rehearsing their various kiss scenes. In addition to sharing a brief kiss during rehearsals, the two also share a kiss scene on a ferris wheel. Kim Do Min comments, “I think we [kissed] for about 10 minutes,” while Seong In Ho adds, “We kissed so much that our jaws hurt, right?”

Kim Do Min also adds how its his first time on various amusement park rides. He explains, “I was shaking because I was more scared than I thought, so Do Hyun held my hand by my side.”

When the making-of video asks Kim Do Min what his character wants to do when he turns 20 years old, he jokingly replies, “Break up with Cha Do Hyun.” Following Seong In Ho’s shock, he amends the statement, saying, “Let us be happy forever!”

Watch the making-of video below!

While waiting for more episodes, check out Soompi’s masterlist of Korean BL dramas here!

Also watch Kim Do Min in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

Watch Now