Update: Xdinary Heroes Drops Scheduler For 'IMPULSE' Comeback

Updated September 21 KST:

Xindary Heroes has released a scheduler for their upcoming ninth mini album “IMPULSE” as well as a comeback poster!

Original Article:

Xdinary Heroes has kicked off the countdown to their first comeback as a five-member band!

On September 21 at midnight KST, Xdinary Heroes officially announced their plans for their upcoming return, which will mark their first comeback since Gun-il’s departure last month.

Xdinary Heroes will be releasing their ninth mini album “IMPULSE” on October 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the band’s new mood film for “IMPULSE” below!