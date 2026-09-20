Watch: ATEEZ Snags 7th Win For 'BAD' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, And More

ATEEZ has won a seventh music show trophy for “BAD”!

On the September 20 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “BAD,” &TEAM’s “Mark on Me,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” ATEEZ ultimately took the win with a total of 4,657 points.

Congratulations to ATEEZ! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, VERIVERY, i-dle’s Soyeon, EVAN (Heeseung), SHINee’s Minho, Kwon Eun Bi, TUIDE, 82MAJOR, MCND, hrtz.wav, ICHILLIN’ J, Im Chang Jung, Young Tak, Kim Hee Jae, ALL(H)OURS, TUNEXX, ASC2NT, In A Minute, and Ettone.

Check out their performances below!

LE SSERAFIM – “Made My Night”

&TEAM – “Love Jang” and Good Boy”

VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”

i-dle’s Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA”

EVAN – “Death of Me”

SHINee’s Minho – “Make it hot”

Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”

TUIDE – “SUN KISS”

82MAJOR – “Like Fire”

MCND – “Devil Youth Club”

hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”

ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”

Im Chang Jung – “Ta Ta Tat”

Young Tak – “GOGO”

Kim Hee Jae – “I Really Hate Goodbyes”

ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

ASC2NT – “If I Die Tomorrow”

In A Minute – “Midnight”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TRANSLATE”

Ettone – “STAY”