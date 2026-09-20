Watch: ATEEZ Snags 7th Win For "BAD" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, And More
ATEEZ has won a seventh music show trophy for “BAD”!
On the September 20 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “BAD,” &TEAM’s “Mark on Me,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” ATEEZ ultimately took the win with a total of 4,657 points.
Congratulations to ATEEZ! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, VERIVERY, i-dle’s Soyeon, EVAN (Heeseung), SHINee’s Minho, Kwon Eun Bi, TUIDE, 82MAJOR, MCND, hrtz.wav, ICHILLIN’ J, Im Chang Jung, Young Tak, Kim Hee Jae, ALL(H)OURS, TUNEXX, ASC2NT, In A Minute, and Ettone.
Check out their performances below!
LE SSERAFIM – “Made My Night”
&TEAM – “Love Jang” and Good Boy”
VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”
i-dle’s Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA”
EVAN – “Death of Me”
SHINee’s Minho – “Make it hot”
Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”
TUIDE – “SUN KISS”
82MAJOR – “Like Fire”
MCND – “Devil Youth Club”
hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”
ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”
Im Chang Jung – “Ta Ta Tat”
Young Tak – “GOGO”
Kim Hee Jae – “I Really Hate Goodbyes”
ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”
TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”
ASC2NT – “If I Die Tomorrow”
In A Minute – “Midnight”
ONE OR EIGHT – “TRANSLATE”
Ettone – “STAY”