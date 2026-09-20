MODYSSEY Announces Date For 1st-Ever Comeback

Mark your calendars for MODYSSEY’s first-ever comeback!

On September 21 at midnight KST, MODYSSEY officially announced the date and details for the first comeback of their career.

The group, which was formed through the “BOYS II PLANET” spin-off “PLANET C : HOME RACE,” will be returning with their first EP “2.Multitude: How We Bloom” on October 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out MODYSSEY’s new teaser image for the upcoming EP below!

Watch the MODYSSEY members on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

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