'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' And Its Stars Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 3rd Week

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has continued its reign over the weekly rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas!

For the third consecutive week, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” took No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” continue to top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also held onto the top spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lee Jun Young and Song Kang remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” remained No. 2 on the drama list this week, with star Lee Hyun Kyun taking No. 8 on the actor list.

Disney+’s “Made in Korea 2” rose to No. 3 on this week’s drama list, and star Hyun Bin jumped to No. 4 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” climbed to No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin rose to No. 3 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list.

In its final week on air, MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” took No. 5 on the actor list, with leading lady Kong Hyo Jin ranking No. 6 on the actor list.

TVING’s new series “The Ordinary Jackpot” debuted at No. 6 on the drama list, and star Lee Jun Hyuk entered the actor list at No. 7.

Finally, Netflix’s “The Scandal” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list, while leads Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook rounded out the actor list at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” ENA “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” Disney+ “Made in Korea 2” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” MBC “A Bona Fide Killer” TVING “The Ordinary Jackpot” Netflix “Mousetrap” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” tvN “My Bias, My Boss” Netflix “The Scandal”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Jun Young (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Song Kang (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea 2”) Ahn Eun Jin (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Kong Hyo Jin (“A Bona Fide Killer”) Lee Jun Hyuk (“The Ordinary Jackpot”) Lee Hyun Kyun (“New Recruit 4: Sabotage”) Son Ye Jin (“The Scandal”) Ji Chang Wook (“The Scandal”)

Start watching “The Ordinary Jackpot” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” here:

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Binge-watch all of “A Bona Fide Killer” here:

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And all of “My Bias, My Boss” below!

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