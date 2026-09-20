Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, And More Are Entangled In A Web Of Lies In '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled a new group poster!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Kim Hyun Joo will play Yoo So Ran, an independence fighter who has changed her identity and faked a marriage to journalist Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) in order to exact revenge on Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu), Kim Tae Woong’s adopted father. While plotting an assassination, she sends Lee Ga Kyeong to the Japanese Government-General as a spy.

The newly released poster captures the drama’s tension and suspense through the expressions of its characters, each of whom is hiding their own lies and secrets. Lee Ga Kyeong’s eyes are full of fury, while Kim Tae Woong wears an urgent, desperate expression.

Yoo So Ran’s gaze is laced with sorrow, while a petrified Yoo Philip stares at someone in shock. Although he is unaware of their identities, Sato Shinichi remains wary and on guard while keeping a suspicious eye on those around him.

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” below:

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