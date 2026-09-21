Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah’s Relationship Develops Through An Undercover Mission In “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has teased the chemistry between Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan) who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah) who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him. The drama is based on the popular webtoon and web novel “Why Don’t You Know She’s a Woman?” (literal translation).

The newly released stills preview the ever-changing relationship between Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee as their lives become increasingly intertwined.

Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee begin their relationship as a murder suspect and a detective, respectively. After taking on Yoon Yi Jun’s case, Kang Jae Hee considers him a prime suspect and keeps a close eye on him.

Later, Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee’s relationship evolves into one between an executive and his personal secretary. A new relationship begins as they each harbor thoughts they cannot bring themselves to reveal to the other.

In one set of stills, the contrasting moods of Yoon Yi Jun, who maintains a relaxed expression despite being accused of murder, and Kang Jae Hee, who remains focused on the case briefing, create a striking contrast.

Meanwhile, other stills capture the tension between the visibly stiff Kang Jae Hee during the personal secretary interview and Yoon Yi Jun, who watches her closely.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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Also watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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