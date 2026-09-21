Lee Jung Hyun, Kim Hee Soo, And More Clash With The Marines During Grueling Joint Training In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

Spoilers

Previously on “New Recruit 4: Sabotage,” Company 2 suddenly took on the role of the opposing force in the Hoguk Training exercise. Veteran sergeants Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun) and Choi Byeong Nam (Kim Hee Soo), who even postponed their discharge to help their junior soldiers, joined the unit and lent their support. However, they clashed with the Marine Corps they encountered at the training site from their very first meeting.

The newly released stills show Company 2 beginning training in rugged mountainous terrain. In particular, Jo Baek Ho’s (Oh Dae Hwan) stern expression draws attention. Unlike his usual demeanor of encouraging his fellow soldiers with a smile, he appears visibly tense, teasing what may have angered him and how he will respond.

On the other hand, Kang Chan Seok and Choi Byeong Nam confront the Marines head-on. With neither side showing any intention of backing down, the scene foreshadows continued conflict during the joint training.

Another still also captures the soldiers looking out for one another during the grueling march. Moon Bit Nari (Kim Yo Han) pushes through the dense mountain trail with his teeth clenched, while Choi Il Gu (Nam Tae Woo) stays by his side. It remains to be seen whether the soldiers, determined to complete the training without leaving anyone behind, can overcome both their conflicts and physical limits.

The production team hinted, “In episode 9, Company 2 and the Marine Corps will officially begin joint training and continue to clash over cultural differences that cannot easily be bridged, while unexpected situations will also arise. Please stay tuned to see Jo Baek Ho’s leadership emerge in the process, as well as the solidarity of Company 2, which grows even stronger in moments of crisis.”

The next episode of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” airs on September 21 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)