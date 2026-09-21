Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 3

ATEEZ’s “BAD” retains the top spot for the second straight week. Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Debuting at No. 2 is i-dle’s Soyeon with her first top 10 solo hit “I’m gonna TOESA,” the title track from her first solo album “What A Wonderful Life.” The song expresses the wish of being happy right in this moment although a stable future is important.

Holding steady at No. 3 is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”

One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up 23 spots to No. 9 is “Skibidi” from Girls’ Generation’s new sub-unit HRS, made up of Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung. “Skibidi” is a song that stands out for its diverse composition, starting with house music and transitioning into hip hop.

Singles Music Chart - September 2026, Week 3 1 (–) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (new) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (–) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (+2) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-3) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 21 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (-2) Pop Off Pop Off Album: WhyKiiiKiii Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (+2) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (-1) BiiiG Album: BiiiG Artist/Band: BIGBANG Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 7 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (+23) Skibidi Album: Skibidi Artist/Band: Girls’ Generation-HRS Music: JINBYJIN, HwangHyun, Cazzi Opeia, Lindberg Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 32 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (-5) SUN KISS Album: TUNE & PLAY Artist/Band: TUIDE Music: GroovyRoom, DAEHEE, KWACA, Rogers, Yip, Rose, Porter, Gardunio, Rocchi, Marani Lyrics: Dalchong, SOOVI, Rogers, Yip, Rose, MIRANI, Porter, Gardunio Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (new) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo 12 (new) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 13 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 14 (+3) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty 15 (-7) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 16 (-3) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 17 (-2) MAGIC MONSTA X 18 (new) Mark on Me &TEAM 19 (-7) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN 20 (+4) CLICK Jisoo 21 (new) Death of Me EVAN 22 (+28) 이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet) IU 23 (-1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 24 (-6) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 25 (-11) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie 26 (new) Don’t Panic! VERIVERY 27 (-8) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 28 (new) Make it hot Minho 29 (new) ALIVE (feat. Sungchan) hrtz.wav 30 (new) DANG DANG ALL(H)OURS 31 (-11) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet 32 (-2) Good Goodbye Hwasa 33 (new) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM 34 (-11) BLUE MODE TUNEXX 35 (+4) BANG BANG IVE 36 (-8) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 37 (-4) Vitamin ME fromis_9 38 (+4) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU 39 (-5) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 40 (-9) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 41 (-5) Drowning WOODZ 42 (-15) If I Die Tomorrow ASC2NT 43 (new) Next to You Cho Min Gyu 44 (+5) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 45 (new) Midnight IN A MINUTE 46 (-30) Blingy NCT 127 47 (-26) Like Fire 82MAJOR 48 (-3) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 49 (-14) Die Another Day TNX 50 (new) 나에게로의 초대 (Come to me(2026)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%