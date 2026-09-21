Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 3
ATEEZ’s “BAD” retains the top spot for the second straight week. Congratulations to ATEEZ!
Debuting at No. 2 is i-dle’s Soyeon with her first top 10 solo hit “I’m gonna TOESA,” the title track from her first solo album “What A Wonderful Life.” The song expresses the wish of being happy right in this moment although a stable future is important.
Holding steady at No. 3 is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”
One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up 23 spots to No. 9 is “Skibidi” from Girls’ Generation’s new sub-unit HRS, made up of Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung. “Skibidi” is a song that stands out for its diverse composition, starting with house music and transitioning into hip hop.
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1 (–) BAD
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (new) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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4 (+2) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (-3) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 21 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-2) Pop Off Pop Off
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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7 (+2) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) BiiiG
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (+23) Skibidi
- Chart Info
- 32 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
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10 (-5) SUN KISS
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (new)
|Guitarist
|Doh Kyung Soo
|12 (new)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|13 (-2)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|14 (+3)
|노스탈지아 (Nostalgia)
|BIG Naughty
|15 (-7)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|16 (-3)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|17 (-2)
|MAGIC
|MONSTA X
|18 (new)
|Mark on Me
|&TEAM
|19 (-7)
|Bloody Paradise
|ENHYPEN
|20 (+4)
|CLICK
|Jisoo
|21 (new)
|Death of Me
|EVAN
|22 (+28)
|이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet)
|IU
|23 (-1)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|24 (-6)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|25 (-11)
|FALLEN ANGEL
|Jennie
|26 (new)
|Don’t Panic!
|VERIVERY
|27 (-8)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|28 (new)
|Make it hot
|Minho
|29 (new)
|ALIVE (feat. Sungchan)
|hrtz.wav
|30 (new)
|DANG DANG
|ALL(H)OURS
|31 (-11)
|Surfin’ Boy
|Red Velvet
|32 (-2)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|33 (new)
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|34 (-11)
|BLUE MODE
|TUNEXX
|35 (+4)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|36 (-8)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|37 (-4)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|38 (+4)
|꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of)
|MEOMURU
|39 (-5)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|40 (-9)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|41 (-5)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|42 (-15)
|If I Die Tomorrow
|ASC2NT
|43 (new)
|Next to You
|Cho Min Gyu
|44 (+5)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|45 (new)
|Midnight
|IN A MINUTE
|46 (-30)
|Blingy
|NCT 127
|47 (-26)
|Like Fire
|82MAJOR
|48 (-3)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|49 (-14)
|Die Another Day
|TNX
|50 (new)
|나에게로의 초대 (Come to me(2026))
|AshaTree, Lee Yeeun
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%