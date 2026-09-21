Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 3

Music
Sep 21, 2026
by edward1849

ATEEZ’s “BAD” retains the top spot for the second straight week. Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Debuting at No. 2 is i-dle’s Soyeon with her first top 10 solo hit “I’m gonna TOESA,” the title track from her first solo album “What A Wonderful Life.” The song expresses the wish of being happy right in this moment although a stable future is important.

Holding steady at No. 3 is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”

One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up 23 spots to No. 9 is “Skibidi” from Girls’ Generation’s new sub-unit HRS, made up of Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung. “Skibidi” is a song that stands out for its diverse composition, starting with house music and transitioning into hip hop.

Singles Music Chart - September 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (–) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (new) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Image of I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Album: What a Wonderful Life
    Artist/Band: Soyeon
    • Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey
    • Lyrics: Soyeon
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (+2) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-3) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 21 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-2) Pop Off Pop Off
    Image of Pop Off Pop Off
    Album: WhyKiiiKiii
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE
    • Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (+2) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-1) BiiiG
    Image of BiiiG
    Album: BiiiG
    Artist/Band: BIGBANG
    • Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY
    • Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+23) Skibidi
    Image of Skibidi
    Album: Skibidi
    Artist/Band: Girls’ Generation-HRS
    • Music: JINBYJIN, HwangHyun, Cazzi Opeia, Lindberg
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 32 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-5) SUN KISS
    Image of SUN KISS
    Album: TUNE & PLAY
    Artist/Band: TUIDE
    • Music: GroovyRoom, DAEHEE, KWACA, Rogers, Yip, Rose, Porter, Gardunio, Rocchi, Marani
    • Lyrics: Dalchong, SOOVI, Rogers, Yip, Rose, MIRANI, Porter, Gardunio
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (new) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo
12 (new) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong
13 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
14 (+3) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty
15 (-7) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts
16 (-3) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
17 (-2) MAGIC MONSTA X
18 (new) Mark on Me &TEAM
19 (-7) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN
20 (+4) CLICK Jisoo
21 (new) Death of Me EVAN
22 (+28) 이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet) IU
23 (-1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
24 (-6) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
25 (-11) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie
26 (new) Don’t Panic! VERIVERY
27 (-8) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
28 (new) Make it hot Minho
29 (new) ALIVE (feat. Sungchan) hrtz.wav
30 (new) DANG DANG ALL(H)OURS
31 (-11) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet
32 (-2) Good Goodbye Hwasa
33 (new) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM
34 (-11) BLUE MODE TUNEXX
35 (+4) BANG BANG IVE
36 (-8) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
37 (-4) Vitamin ME fromis_9
38 (+4) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU
39 (-5) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
40 (-9) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
41 (-5) Drowning WOODZ
42 (-15) If I Die Tomorrow ASC2NT
43 (new) Next to You Cho Min Gyu
44 (+5) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
45 (new) Midnight IN A MINUTE
46 (-30) Blingy NCT 127
47 (-26) Like Fire 82MAJOR
48 (-3) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
49 (-14) Die Another Day TNX
50 (new) 나에게로의 초대 (Come to me(2026)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
CORTIS
Girls' Generation-HRS
ILLIT
KiiiKiii
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Soyeon
TUIDE
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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