'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' And 'The Ordinary Jackpot' Are Neck And Neck In Monday Ratings Battle

The fierce battle for ratings continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the September 21 broadcast of ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.6 percent, maintaining its personal best score for three consecutive episodes.

tvN’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” starring Lee Jun Hyuk achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.6 percent, seeing a small dip from the previous episode’s score of 5.2 percent.

Which of these dramas are you watching?

Watch “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki:

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Also watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” below:

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Source (1)