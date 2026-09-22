September Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 22, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from August 23 to September 23.

RESCENE’s Woni continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,859,086, marking a 13.05 percent increase in her score since August. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “superstar” and “Like Woni,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “cute,” “like,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.58 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,845,549, marking a 28.20 percent rise in his score since last month.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon shot to third place after seeing a 149.08 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 6,070,909 for September.

RESCENE’s Zena jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,904,063, marking a 71.61 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,148,211, marking a 11.56 percent increase in his score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  4. RESCENE’s Zena
  5. BTS’s Jungkook
  6. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  7. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  8. RESCENE’s Minami
  9. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  10. i-dle’s Soyeon
  11. BTS’s Jin
  12. RESCENE’s Liv
  13. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  14. RESCENE’s May
  15. aespa’s Karina
  16. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  17. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  18. Red Velvet’s Joy
  19. Red Velvet’s Irene
  20. BTS’s V
  21. ATEEZ’s San
  22. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  23. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  24. IVE’s Rei
  25. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  26. BTS’s j-hope
  27. BTS’s RM
  28. BIGBANG’s Daesung
  29. aespa’s Winter
  30. BIGBANG’s Taeyang

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below

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aespa
An Yu Jin
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
Daesung
G-Dragon
Girls' Generation
i-dle
ILLIT
Irene
IVE
J-Hope
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Karina
Lisa
May (RESCENE)
Minami
Park Ji Hoon
Rei
RESCENE
Rosé
San
Soyeon
Taeyang
Taeyeon
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Winter
Wonhee
Woni
Zena

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