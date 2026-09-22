September Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from August 23 to September 23.

RESCENE’s Woni continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,859,086, marking a 13.05 percent increase in her score since August. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “superstar” and “Like Woni,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “cute,” “like,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.58 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,845,549, marking a 28.20 percent rise in his score since last month.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon shot to third place after seeing a 149.08 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 6,070,909 for September.

RESCENE’s Zena jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,904,063, marking a 71.61 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,148,211, marking a 11.56 percent increase in his score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below

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