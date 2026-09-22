Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo Learn About Love In Graduate School In 'Between Steps'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Between Steps” has unveiled a new poster!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama will tell the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The newly released poster offers a glimpse of the romance that will blossom between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin in graduate school, where they will change one another’s lives. The poster captures the two students in a quiet lecture hall, with Park Min Jae sitting at the front and Im Yoo Jin looking at him with her hand raised as if to ask a question.

The poster’s tagline reads, “Is there such a thing as a right answer when it comes to love?”

In the drama, Park Min Jae struggles with expressing his emotions, but he is diligent when it comes to research, and he gradually begins to change after meeting Im Yoo Jin.

Meanwhile, Im Yoo Jin finds her future in crisis when she is suddenly branded a “troublemaker” in her department right before her college graduation, effectively destroying her chances of going to graduate school in her original field. However. when she meets Park Min Jae, he opens her eyes to the new world of robotics.

“We plan to capture the heart-fluttering excitement and relatability of the moment when love begins,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to the journey of Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin’s relationship developing, along with the acting of Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun, who will portray that journey.”

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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