7 K-Dramas To Add To Your Fall Watch List

With the temperatures dropping and the leaves starting to change colors, K-drama fans can’t help but want to cozy up with a warm cup of tea and settle in with some classic fall-vibe K-dramas. From swoony romances and emotional stories to binge-worthy thrillers, these seven K-dramas are perfect for adding to your fall watch list.

Kang Ma Ru (Song Joong Ki) is on a mission to get revenge on the woman who ruined his life. Ma Ru made the biggest mistake of his life when he took the blame for a crime that was committed by a woman he loved named Han Jae Hee (Park Si Yeon). After spending time in jail and having thrown away his promising future, Ma Ru decides to do whatever he can to take Jae Hee down.

If you like makjangs with a plethora of twists and turns, this one is it. There is revenge, love, longing, and a youthful Song Joong Ki as a bad boy. Ma Ru’s complicated relationship with Jae Hee and his growing feelings for another woman (Moon Chae Won) make this drama such an addictive watch. It’s an older drama, but it has all the angst and drama you could want for a fall binge.

Start watching now:

Watch Now

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (also known as “Goblin) follows Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), an immortal goblin cursed to live forever after being betrayed and killed by a king centuries ago. After waiting 900 years for the one person who can end his immortality, he meets Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a high school girl who can see ghosts and may be destined to become his bride.

There’s something about “Goblin” that just feels perfect to watch in the fall. From the cozy sweaters and beautiful scenery to the emotional romance and unforgettable soundtrack, it has that cozy, bittersweet feeling that fits the season so well. And of course, there’s that monumental scene filmed in Quebec, Canada, where the beautiful fall leaves come falling from the sky; the scene where Shin realizes he’s in love with Eun Tak. It doesn’t get much more romantic and fall than that!

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” here:

Watch Now

Lee Gang Doo (Lee Jun Ho) has been through a lot in his life. He had aspired to become a soccer player, but because of an accident, his dreams were crushed. As an adult, he’s taken on odd jobs and just barely gets by in life. Ha Moon Soo (Won Jin Ah) has also been through some traumatic events in her life, but she has suppressed her memories of them. She focuses all her attention on becoming a successful architect.

If you’re in the mood for something a little more emotional this fall, “Just Between Lovers” is a beautiful romance about two people who are trying to heal from their past. Gang Doo and Moon Soo slowly find comfort in each other, and their relationship feels so genuine and heartfelt. It’s definitely one to add if you’re looking for a drama that will make you laugh, cry, and feel all the feels.

Watch “Just Between Lovers” here:

Watch Now

“Go Back Couple” is about a couple named Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra) and Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) who have outgrown their love for each other. They are often found fighting about everything and resenting each other. At the moment when they are both feeling heartbroken and hopeless, the two wake up and find that they have traveled back in time to when they were college students. They discover that they are able to re-do their pasts and vow to avoid each other at all cost this time around. But somehow, fate seems to bring them together.

“Go Back Couple” is such a nostalgic and emotional watch, especially if you love stories about second chances. Watching Jin Joo and Ban Do go back to their college days and slowly remember why they fell in love in the first place is both hilarious and heartbreaking. It has plenty of romance and comedy, but it also has a lot of heart and some surprisingly emotional moments. If you want a drama that feels warm and comforting while still giving you all the feels, this is a great one to add to your fall watch list.

Start watching now:

Watch Now

“Something in the Rain” (also known as “Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food”) stars Son Ye Jin as Yoon Jin Ah and Jung Hae In as the adorable Seo Joon Hee. The storyline involves Ji Ah and Joon Hee falling in love after having known each other since they were kids. Jin Ah also happens to be best friends with Joon Hee’s older sister. Although there is a bit of an age gap between the two, they fall in love and have to deal with the trials and tribulations of their family members being against their relationship.

If you’re looking for a cozy romance to watch this fall, it’s hard to go wrong with “Something in the Rain.” The slow-burn romance, warm cinematography, and sweet moments between Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In make it an easy drama to get lost in. And Jung Hae In being ridiculously adorable in this drama is reason enough to add it to your list!

Watch “Something in the Rain” now:

Watch Now

6. “Tell Me You Love Me”

This series stars Jung Woo Sung as Cha Jin Woo and Shin Hyun Been as Jung Mo Eun. Jin Woo is a deaf artist who also teaches children at a college. He meets Mo Eun, an aspiring actress, and the two quickly form a connection. As they spend more time together, they fall in love, and Mo Eun starts learning sign language so she can communicate with Jin Woo. Their relationship shows how they learn to understand each other and overcome the challenges that come with communicating in different ways.

“Tell Me You Love Me” is the epitome of a slow-burn romance filled with emotion. The relationship between Jin Woo and Mo Eun feels genuine as they learn how to communicate and understand each other. They’re both dealing with their own past traumas, and as they grow closer, they slowly begin to heal and help each other through the things they’ve been carrying. There’s something so healing about watching these two find comfort and understanding in each other, which makes it feel especially fitting for a fall watch.

“Uncontrollably Fond” has all makings of a true melodrama. Kim Woo Bin stars as Shin Joon Young, a famous actor who falls in love with No Eul (Suzy), a documentary producing director. He realizes that his biological father is responsible for covering up the car accident that killed No Eul’s dad many years before, which prevents him from being with her.

“Uncontrollably Fond” is such a heartbreaking watch, with all the romance and longing you could ask for in a K-drama. The flashbacks to their younger years also give the drama such a nostalgic and emotional feeling. Kim Woo Bin and Suzy were especially known for their chemistry in this series, and it’s easy to see why. Their connection was so memorable that fans were excited to see them reunite years later in “Genie, Make a Wish.” If you’re ready for something heartwrenching and sweet, this one will definitely tug at your heartstrings.

Watch “Uncontrollably Fond”:

Watch Now

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!