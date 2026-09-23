KATSEYE's 'Hootie Frutti' Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Global girl group KATSEYE has set a new YouTube viewership record with “Hootie Frutti”!

According to HYBE and Geffen Records, the music video for KATSEYE’s “Hootie Frutti” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on September 23 at approximately 1 a.m. KST. This milestone was reached just 40 days after its release on August 14, making it the fastest-reaching video among all official KATSEYE content to hit this view count.

With this latest achievement, KATSEYE now has a total of eight videos with over 100 million views. The “Gabriela” performance video has surpassed 360 million views, while the music video for their debut song “Touch” has exceeded 300 million views. The official music video and dance version for “Gnarly” have each garnered over 200 million views, and the “Gameboy” music video is also nearing the 200 million view mark.

Congratulations to KATSEYE! Celebrate by watching the music video for “Hootie Frutti” again: