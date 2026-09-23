Yoo Seung Ho Opens Up About His Villain Role In 'Flex X Cop 2,' His First Photo Exhibition, And More

Yoo Seung Ho recently joined Cosmopolitan Korea for a pictorial and interview!

In the interview that followed the photo shoot, Yoo Seung Ho remarked, “I really like the vibe captured today. At first glance, it might look dark or profound, but I feel like that comes across in a good way. The bright and energetic sides [of myself] are good, too, but I also have a desire to show a heavier, more reserved side of myself.”

Yoo Seung Ho, who recently pulled off his first villain role in 14 years as Yoo Sung Won in the drama “Flex x Cop 2,” also shared his thoughts on the character. He said, “For this project, I created a lot together with the director starting from my initial approach [to the role]. For example, Yoo Sung Won is a character who has a strange fascination with corpses, so we worked on how to express that, along with how he treats the people around him almost like objects and looks down on them. Actually, I wanted to create recurring habits or behaviors [for the character] that could be seen throughout the drama, but there weren’t many scenes in which viewers got to see Sung Won. I thought it would be difficult to make those traits recognizable, so there were things I boldly left out.”

The actor also spoke about the special meaning the project holds for him, saying, “I definitely think that being able to show various sides of myself as an actor is wonderful and something I’m grateful for. I think there’s a wide variety of reasons behind the good or evil that any character possesses, and the last time I explored that kind of diversity through acting was probably ‘I Miss You.’ That’s why I agreed to do ‘Flex x Cop 2’ before I had even finished reading the entire script. I think this project could give me the opportunity to take on good and evil roles, and even characters with ways of thinking I myself had never considered before.”

Starting on October 3, Yoo Seung Ho will hold his first film photography exhibition, “BLUE HOUR.” While he has so far shown audiences what he looks like in front of the camera as an actor, this exhibition will allow him to share his perspective as a photographer from behind the camera.

Sharing this thoughts on preparing for the exhibition, Yoo Seung Ho said with a laugh, “Even if people don’t praise me by saying I took really great photos, I wouldn’t want to hear them say, ‘These photos are really bad.’ Of course, I should naturally accept criticism about my shortcomings, but even so, I’m doing my best to make sure everyone can enjoy the photo exhibition.”

The upcoming exhibition will feature photos from Yoo Seung Ho’s trips to the United States and Mongolia. When asked what kind of photos he would like to take in the future, he said, “What I realized after visiting Mongolia was that I want to travel much more in the future. I especially enjoyed capturing everyday life and people in other countries. While preparing for this exhibition, there were also ways in which my approach to taking photos and my attitude toward photography changed. If I apply those things when taking photos, I expect that I’ll be able to create more interesting photographs in the future.”

Regarding how he has changed as a photographer, he said, “The CEO who is organizing this exhibition told me to photograph the same subject multiple times. I remembered what he said and tried it, and I realized that every photo had a completely different feel. Another change I noticed this time was that I started varying the eye level from which I photograph my subjects. Before, I mostly photographed from above looking down, but I learned that sitting down and making eye contact with the subject can create an interestingly different feeling.”

Finally, when asked about a side of himself he has yet to encounter and is therefore curious about, he replied, “If I get the opportunity, I’d like to once again immerse myself completely in a project and meet the version of myself who acts with fierce intensity as that character.”

Yoo Seung Ho’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

Watch Yoo Seung Ho in his drama “The Deal” on Viki below:

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