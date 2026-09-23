September Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from August 5 to September 5.

Yu Jae Seok held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,809,272. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Running Man,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “funny,” and “consistent.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.83 percent positive reactions.

Lee Sung Min rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,307,041, marking a 20.62 percent increase in his score since August.

Shin Dong Yup climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,060,255, marking a 42.15 percent rise in his score since last month.

Kim Jong Kook took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,538,092, while Kang Ho Dong came in at a close fifth with a score of 1,481,250.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yu Jae Seok and Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

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Or check out Lee Sung Min’s film “Handsome Guys” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews