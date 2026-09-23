September Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 23, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from August 5 to September 5.

Yu Jae Seok held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,809,272. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Running Man,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “funny,” and “consistent.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.83 percent positive reactions.

Lee Sung Min rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,307,041, marking a 20.62 percent increase in his score since August.

Shin Dong Yup climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,060,255, marking a 42.15 percent rise in his score since last month.

Kim Jong Kook took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,538,092, while Kang Ho Dong came in at a close fifth with a score of 1,481,250.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yu Jae Seok
  2. Lee Sung Min
  3. Shin Dong Yup
  4. Kim Jong Kook
  5. Kang Ho Dong
  6. Heo Kyung Hwan
  7. Joo Woo Jae
  8. Jang Do Yeon
  9. HaHa
  10. Kim Jong Min
  11. Tak Jae Hoon
  12. Seo Jang Hoon
  13. Kim Sook
  14. Kim Won Hun
  15. Kim Joon Ho
  16. Lee Hyori
  17. Ahn Jung Hwan
  18. Kim Young Chul
  19. Lee Kyung Kyu
  20. Ji Suk Jin
  21. Kwak Beom
  22. Jung Hyung Don
  23. Lee Soo Geun
  24. Defconn
  25. Yang Se Chan
  26. Hong Hyun Hee
  27. Kim Gura
  28. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  29. Kim Dae Hee
  30. Kim Dong Hyun

Watch Yu Jae Seok and Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

Or check out Lee Sung Min’s film “Handsome Guys” below!

Watch Now

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Ahn Jung Hwan
Defconn
HaHa
Heo Kyung Hwan
Hong Hyun Hee
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Suk Jin
Joo Woo Jae
Jung Hyung Don
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Dae Hee
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Sook
Kim Won Hun
Kim Young Chul (1974)
Kwak Beom
Lee Hyori
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Sung Min
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Super Junior
Tak Jae Hoon
XPN
Yang Se Chan
Yu Jae Seok

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