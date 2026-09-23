Lisa's 'SaWaDiKa' Becomes Her 3rd Solo Song To Chart For Multiple Weeks On Billboard Hot 100

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s new single is enjoying a strong second week on the Billboard charts!

On September 23 local time, Billboard revealed that Lisa’s latest single “SaWaDiKa” was spending its second week on the Hot 100 at No. 93. The song first entered the chart, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States, at No. 69 last week.

“SaWaDiKa” is now Lisa’s third solo song to spend more than one week on the Hot 100, following her 2021 hit “MONEY” and her 2025 Doja Cat and RAYE collab “BORN AGAIN.”

Meanwhile, in its second week on Billboard’s global charts, “SaWaDiKa” ranked No. 35 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 54 on the Global 200. The single initially debuted at No. 13 and No. 23 respectively on the two charts last week.

Congratulations to Lisa!