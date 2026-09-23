KATSEYE's 'Animal' Enters Top 15 Of Billboard's Radio Pop Airplay Chart for 1st Time

KATSEYE’s “Animal” is soaring to new heights on U.S. radio!

On September 23 local time, Billboard revealed that KATSEYE’s hit single “Animal” had entered the top 15 of its Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. The song rose to No. 15 in its seventh week on the chart, making it KATSEYE’s second single to break the top 15 after “Gabriela” (which peaked at No. 9).

“Animal” also climbed to a new peak of No. 36 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres.

Over on Billboard’s Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States, “Animal” stayed strong at No. 28 in its eighth week on the chart, while KATSEYE’s title track “Hootie Frutti” spent its fifth week on the chart at No. 91.

Additionally, KATSEYE managed to chart all three of their albums on both the Billboard 200 and the Top Album Sales chart this week. On the Billboard 200, their latest EP “WILD” ranked No. 22, followed by “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” at No. 160 and “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” at No. 191.

Meanwhile, “WILD” climbed back up to No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States. “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” climbed to No. 14 on this week’s chart, and “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” jumped to No. 26.

KATSEYE also charted a total of four songs on this week’s Billboard Global 200, where “Animal” took No. 31, trailed by “Hootie Frutti” at No. 95, “Gabriela” at No. 187, and their LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT collab “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” at No. 197.

On Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, “Animal” came in at No. 34, “Hootie Frutti” at No. 89, “Gabriela” at No. 183, and “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” at No. 197.

Finally, KATSEYE made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 13, marking their 68th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!