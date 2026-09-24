Watch: Yim Si Wan Falls For His “Male” Secretary Seol In Ah In “Love In Disguise” Teaser

The upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance drama about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse of the unpredictable dynamic between third-generation chaebol heir Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan) and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his male personal secretary.

The teaser first introduces Yoon Yi Jun, the third-generation heir to Taegang Group, the country’s top conglomerate, as he enjoys his luxurious lifestyle. In his lavish home, he meticulously checks his appearance in the mirror, making sure every detail is perfectly in place.

Kang Jae Hee then approaches him with the disciplined stride of a former special forces soldier. As if putting her skills to the test, Yoon Yi Jun deliberately drops an expensive watch in front of her, only for her to effortlessly catch it as she plays along.

Yoon Yi Jun soon takes things a step further by confessing his feelings. Just as he confidently begins, “You may feel flattered, but I think I’ve started to like y—” Kang Jae Hee cuts him off with a firm, “Don’t confess! I’m a man right now,” abruptly shutting down Yoon Yi Jun’s bold confession before he can even finish.

Watch the teaser below:

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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