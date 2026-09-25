Han So Hee, Choi Min Sik, And Cast Show Off Their Close-Knit Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “The Intern”

The film “The Intern” has unveiled fun behind-the-scenes photos from the set!

A remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” follows an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins WOO22, a company led by Sun Woo (Han So Hee), a workaholic CEO whose fashion brand has emerged as a dark horse just three years after its launch.

The newly released behind-the-scenes photos capture the cast letting loose and breaking into bright smiles, highlighting their warm bond even off-camera.

One photo shows Choi Min Sik poking his head through a doorway with a bright smile, while another captures him chatting away with Kim Geum Soon, who plays the romantic barista Hee Sook.

Choi Min Sik also joins his fellow new hires Kim Yo Han and Yoon Sang Jung, who strike playful poses as he makes a comically surprised expression between them. Their fun chemistry highlights the unique bond shared by the three interns, who come from different generations.

The stills also highlight Han So Hee’s lovable off-screen charm. Unlike her cool-headed character in the film, she flashes a bright smile while holding a slate inside a car and shows her playful side while filming her scenes.

Notably, one photo captures Han So Hee celebrating her birthday while wearing a crown and holding a bouquet of flowers, as Choi Min Sik stands beside her with a cake to celebrate, hinting at the cast’s close-knit teamwork.

“The Intern” is currently playing in theaters in South Korea.

Watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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Also check out Han So Hee in “Project Y”:

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