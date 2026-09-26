2026 Global Citizen Festival, Which TXT Was Set To Headline, Cancelled Due To Dangerous Conditions

The 2026 Global Citizen Festival has been cancelled at the last minute due to safety concerns.

On September 25 local time, Global Citizen announced that “due to the extreme weather forecast for New York City this weekend,” it had made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

The Global Citizen Festival, which was scheduled to take place the following night on September 26, was originally set to feature TXT as one of its headliners alongside Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, Lainey Wilson, and Shaboozey, with Hugh Jackman serving as host.

Global Citizen’s official announcement can be found below:

Due to the extreme weather forecast for New York City this weekend, we have made the difficult decision, in consultation with the City of New York and NYC Parks, to cancel this year’s Global Citizen Festival. Forecasts predict dangerous conditions and circumstances in which we cannot safely bring tens of thousands of Global Citizens, artists, crew, vendors, partners, and staff onto the Great Lawn, let alone all of the equipment required. Safety has to come first. This is the first time in 14 years we’ve had to cancel. We have spent this week working through countless contingencies, which were ultimately not possible, and cancelling is a decision we have not taken lightly.

Global Citizen also shared the following information regarding refunds:

If you purchased tickets to the Festival, your refunds will be processed automatically. If you made a donation to secure your ticket, you can have this refunded, too. You will receive an email today that lays out your options.

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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