XLOV Announces Dates And Cities For 1st U.S. Tour

XLOV is heading stateside for the first U.S. tour of their career!

On September 25 local time, XLOV announced their plans for their first-ever tour of the United States, which will take them to six different cities across the country this December.

After kicking things off in Miami on December 3, XLOV will perform in New York on December 5, Chicago on December 6, Dallas on December 9, Los Angeles on December 12, and San Francisco on December 15.

Are you excited for XLOV’s upcoming U.S. tour?