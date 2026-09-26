September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 26, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 26 to September 26.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,587,604, marking an 11.78 percent increase in their score since August.

Lim Young Woong rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,089,571, marking a 14.96 percent increase in his score since last month.

Meanwhile, BTS took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,387,142 for September.

ATEEZ climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,183,730, marking a 19.87 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, CORTIS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,962,039, marking a 13.52 percent increase in their score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. BTS
  4. ATEEZ
  5. CORTIS
  6. BIGBANG
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Seongri
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. Jang Han Byul
  11. ILLIT
  12. Hearts2Hearts
  13. i-dle
  14. SEVENTEEN
  15. Kim Yong Bin
  16. aespa
  17. Lee Chan Won
  18. LE SSERAFIM
  19. TWICE
  20. IVE
  21. BIBI
  22. izna
  23. Jang Yoon Jung
  24. PSY
  25. Epik High
  26. Stray Kids
  27. BTOB’s Changsub
  28. December’s DK
  29. HANRORO
  30. IU

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

aespa
ATEEZ
BIBI
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
Changsub
CORTIS
DK (December)
Epik High
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
IU
IVE
izna
Jang Han Byul
Jang Yoon Jung
Kim Yong Bin
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
Park Ji Hyeon
PSY
RESCENE
Seongri
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TWICE

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