September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 26 to September 26.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,587,604, marking an 11.78 percent increase in their score since August.

Lim Young Woong rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,089,571, marking a 14.96 percent increase in his score since last month.

Meanwhile, BTS took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,387,142 for September.

ATEEZ climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,183,730, marking a 19.87 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, CORTIS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,962,039, marking a 13.52 percent increase in their score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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