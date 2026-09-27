'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Earns Its Highest Saturday Ratings Yet As 'Dive Into You' Premieres

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has kicked off the final two weeks of its run on a high note!

On September 26, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Channel A’s new time-slip romance drama “Dive into You” kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 0.3 percent for its premiere.

Finally, JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent for its third episode.

Both “Love on the Menu” and “A Love Other Than Yours” did not air new episodes last night due to coverage of the Asian Games.

Watch the first episode of “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)