Watch: Seong In Ho And Kim Do Min Bid Farewell At Final Filming For BL Drama 'Summertime'

“Summertime” has released a sweet new making-of video for episodes 9 and 10.

“Summertime” is a youth romance BL about longtime childhood friends Yeo Eun Ho (Kim Do Min) and Cha Do Hyun (Seong In Ho) as they face their feelings for each other across the boundary of friendship and love.

Before filming the break up scene, Seong In Ho comments, “When you really break up, you don’t cry. The tears come after the breakup.” Kim Do Min replies, “I haven’t broken up before.” After the director suggests listening to a song to get into the mood for tears, Seong In Ho jokingly offers to sing “Catch Catch.”

Returning to sweet moments following the break up, the two actors share a sweet kiss scene. Kim Do Min reveals, “My first kiss ended. It’s actually my first kiss. He’s my first kiss.”

At the final filming, Kim Do Min and Seong In Ho share their bittersweet feelings about wrapping up the production, conveying their gratitude to all those who helped them and expressing happiness for being each other’s co-stars.

The extra footage at the end concludes with Kim Do Min and Seong In Ho planning to eat chicken feet tomorrow and going bicycle riding, and Kim Do Min ends with, “Love you, Seong In Ho.”

Watch the making-of video below!

While waiting for more episodes, check out Soompi’s masterlist of Korean BL dramas here!

Also watch Kim Do Min in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

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