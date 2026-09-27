'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Continues Reign Over Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has once again dominated the weekly rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the fourth week in a row, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” took No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” held onto the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lee Jun Young and Song Kang remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list, while Disney+’s “Made in Korea 2” and its star Hyun Bin swept the No. 3 spots on the drama and actor lists respectively.

Netflix’s new series “The Scandal” jumped to No. 4 on the drama list this week, and its cast also made a strong showing on the actor list: Son Ye Jin came in at No. 4, Ji Chang Wook at No. 6, and Nana at No. 9.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” took No. 5 on this week’s drama list, with leads Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin ranking No. 5 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

TVING’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” held steady at No. 6, while star Lee Jun Hyuk ranked No. 8 on the actor list.

In its final week on air, SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” re-entered the drama list at No. 7, and Yoo Seung Ho made the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, ENA’s upcoming romance “Between Steps” debuted at No. 10 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” ENA “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” Disney+ “Made in Korea 2” Netflix “The Scandal” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” TVING “The Ordinary Jackpot” SBS “Flex x Cop 2” Netflix “The Scandal” Netflix “Mousetrap” ENA “Between Steps”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Jun Young (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Song Kang (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea 2”) Son Ye Jin (“The Scandal”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Ji Chang Wook (“The Scandal”) Ahn Eun Jin (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Lee Jun Hyuk (“The Ordinary Jackpot”) Nana (“The Scandal”) Yoo Seung Ho (“Flex x Cop 2”)

Watch full episodes of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “The Ordinary Jackpot” below!

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