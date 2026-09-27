TXT Announces Comeback Date And Details For Return With 'PERFECT STORM'

Mark your calendars for TXT’s return!

On September 28 KST, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced the date and details of TXT’s upcoming November comeback.

TXT will be returning with their ninth mini album “PERFECT STORM” on November 16, the day after they kick off their new world tour “STEAL THE WIND” with three nights of concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from November 13 to 15.

“PERFECT STORM” will include six tracks in total, and more details about the mini album will be revealed later via Weverse.

Stay tuned for updates about TXT’s comeback!

In the meantime, watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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