Watch: Seol In Ah Pledges Devotion To Yim Si Wan As His Secretary In 'Love In Disguise' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yim Si Wan will star as Yoon Yi Jun, the third-generation heir to the top conglomerate in Korea, while Seol In Ah will play Kang Jae Hee, the detective who goes undercover as his secretary while pretending to be a man.

The newly released teaser begins with women raving about how handsome Kang Jae Hee is before someone asks in surprise, “Detective, are you a woman?”

After listing off Kang Jae Hee’s impressive credentials, from her martial arts skills to her experience serving in the special forces, she starts her new job as Yoon Yi Jun’s personal secretary. Yoon Yi Jun immediately informs her, “Regardless of gender, my personal secretary needs to prioritize me above everything else. Unconditionally.”

When Kang Jae Hee hesitates, Yoon Yi Jun declares that her application has been “rejected.” She then quickly rushes to exclaim, “I will like you unconditionally!”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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