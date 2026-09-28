PLAVE's Agency Shares Update On Noah's Health

PLAVE’s Noah is temporarily limiting his movement due to health concerns.

On September 27, PLAVE’s agency VLAST announced that Noah had experienced back pain during Day 1 of the group’s “KEEP IT MANIC” concert in Japan the previous night.

According to the agency, Noah “visited the hospital immediately after the show for medical examination and treatment,” and he was advised to “minimize strenuous movements and performances and get sufficient rest.”

As a result, Day 2 of PLAVE’s Japan concert was adjusted in order to “minimize Noah’s movement on stage, in accordance with the medical team’s advice.”

VLAST’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is VLAST.



We would like to inform you regarding PLAVE member Noah’s health condition and his participation in the upcoming concert.



During Day 1 of the “2026 PLAVE World Tour [KEEP IT MANIC] in Japan” on September 26, Noah experienced back pain and visited the hospital immediately after the show for medical examination and treatment. Following the assessment, the medical staff advised that he should minimize strenuous movements and performances and get sufficient rest.



Although the artist expressed a strong desire to fully participate in the show and performance, we have decided to adjust today’s performance to minimize Noah’s movement on stage, in accordance with the medical team’s advice.



This decision was made after thorough discussion prioritizing the artist’s speedy recovery and health. We kindly ask for fans’ generous understanding.



We sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans, and we will do our utmost to support Noah’s quick recovery.



Thank you.

Get well soon, Noah!