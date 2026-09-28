Shin Min Ah And Ju Ji Hoon Face Relationship Changes As Lee Jong Suk And Lee Se Young Enter The Picture In “The Remarried Empress”

Disney+’s upcoming fantasy romance “The Remarried Empress” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the relationships before they take a dramatic turn. In one still, Navier (Shin Min Ah) and Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon) tenderly embrace. The intimate image of the empress and emperor, who have spent many years together, hints at how their relationship will change with the arrival of the new characters.

In another still, Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire who has been the subject of countless rumors, appears before Navier. Visiting the imperial palace as part of a New Year’s delegation, he respectfully kisses Navier’s hand, capturing the attention of those around them. Navier, too, cannot take her eyes off Heinrey, signaling the beginning of new feelings.

Meanwhile, after rescuing Rashta (Lee Se Young) when she gets into trouble at the hunting grounds, Sovieshu becomes captivated by her candid and dazzling charm. Rashta, who unexpectedly enters the imperial palace, also spends dreamlike days under the emperor’s special attention.

The changing relationships among the four characters come into sharper focus in the ballroom stills. Ignoring the eyes of those around him, Sovieshu takes Rashta’s hand instead of the empress’s.

Meanwhile, Heinrey appears before Navier and extends his hand. The contrasting images of the empress and emperor facing different partners hint at the choices they will make going forward.

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “I Hear Your Voice”:

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