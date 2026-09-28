SEVENTEEN's Agency Shares Update On Legal Proceedings Against Violation Of Artist Rights

SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment has released an update on legal proceedings against the violation of artist rights.

On September 28, PLEDIS Entertainment shared the following statement:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.



To protect the rights of our artist SEVENTEEN and take firm action against malicious acts, we have been continuously pursuing legal action against the dissemination of false information, insults, and sexual defamation targeting the artist, based on materials collected through our own monitoring system and reports actively submitted by fans. Below is an update on the legal actions currently in progress as of the third quarter of 2026.



1. Update on the Progress of Major Complaints

Based on the evidence collected, we have filed complaints against individuals responsible for creating malicious posts, and judicial proceedings are currently underway in multiple cases. In particular, among the existing cases, a defendant who was indicted on charges of malicious defamation against the artist was recently sentenced to a fine of 2 million won (approximately $1,470) at the first trial. The defendant appealed the decision, and the appellate proceedings are currently underway. We will continue to respond firmly and see this case through to the end to ensure that the defendant receives appropriate punishment in the appellate proceedings. In this case, as well as other cases currently under investigation by the investigative authorities, we are responding without leniency. We will continue to pursue legal action without any compromise against any crimes that infringe upon the rights of our artists in the future.



2. Update on Our Response to Professional Ticket Scalpers Engaging in Illegal Ticket Trading

We have been working closely with the investigative authorities to ensure the apprehension and punishment of professional ticket scalpers who have engaged in illegal trading of tickets for our artists’ concerts. As a result, some of the professional ticket scalpers recently apprehended have been sentenced to prison terms, including sentences of one year and eight months and one year and four months, respectively, with combined forfeiture exceeding 1 billion won ($736,000). In addition to these individuals, investigative procedures are continuing against other professional ticket scalpers, particularly those based overseas, and we are actively cooperating with requests from the investigative authorities. We will continue to track down and take firm action against professional ticket scalpers engaging in illegal ticket trading, without leniency and to the fullest extent of the law.



3. Information on Ongoing Monitoring and Evidence Collection Regarding Malicious Posts

Using our own real-time monitoring system, we are collecting evidence in real time of infringements upon our artists’ rights across online channels both domestically and internationally, including major online communities (DC Inside, Ilbe, FMKorea, TheQoo, Instiz, Women’s Generation, Jjukbbang Cafe, Nate Pann, Weverse, etc.), music platforms (Melon, Bugs Music, etc.), and social media platforms (X, Instagram, YouTube, Threads, etc.). Even if a post is immediately deleted, our monitoring system enables us to track the author and secure evidence. The dissemination of false information that damages an artist’s reputation, insults, disparaging comments regarding appearance or nationality, mockery and hateful expressions, sexual harassment, and sexual objectification constitute clear criminal offenses punishable under relevant laws and regulations. We will respond firmly under a zero-tolerance policy, without offering any leniency or settlements.



4. Information on Submitting Fan Reports

In addition to our ongoing monitoring, reports submitted by fans are of great help in proving criminal acts and identifying suspects. If you encounter malicious posts that infringe upon the rights of our artists, please submit a report using the format below.

Report Channel: HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com)

Recommended Format: A full-screen screenshot of the entire PC screen or a PDF file (saved as a PDF through the Print menu) containing all of the following: the URL, the full contents of the post, information about the author, and the date the post was created and the date the screenshot was taken.



We sincerely thank all CARATs for your unwavering support and love for SEVENTEEN. We will continue to do our utmost to protect the artist’s reputation and rights.



Thank you.