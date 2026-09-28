BTS Wins 3 Awards At 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

BTS has won three awards at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)!

On September 27 (local time), the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

BTS won the award for Song of the Year with “SWIM” as well Best K-Pop for “SWIM” and Best Group, snagging three awards total and winning in all the categories they were nominated for. In addition to winning Best Group for the fifth time after consecutively winning the award for four years from 2019 to 2022, BTS is also the first K-pop group to win Song of the Year.

Through their agency BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS shared, “We sincerely thank ARMY for always showing us unwavering love and support. ‘ARIRANG’ is an album that is like a new beginning for us, so these awards are even more meaningful. In particular, winning such a big award such as Song of the Year with ‘SWIM’ was possible due to everyone who loved our music. Going forward, our seven members will continue to showcase good music and performances together.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch “BTS BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE” below:

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