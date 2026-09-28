TWS Confirmed To Make November Comeback

TWS is gearing up for a comeback!

On September 28, Newsen reported that TWS will return with their second single album in November.

In response to the report, their agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed, “TWS is currently preparing with the goal of making a comeback in November. The detailed schedule will be announced at a later date.”

This will mark TWS’s first new Korean release in approximately seven months since their fifth mini album “NO TRAGEDY,” which was released in April.

TWS is currently in the middle of their first Asia tour. Stay tuned for more updates!

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